Here are the numbers from Maricopa County Public Health for Aug. 18, 2021
Total Number of Cases: 613,793 (Up 1,562 since yesterday; Up 13,290 since last Wednesday)
Total Number of Deaths: 10,548 (Up 23 since yesterday; Up 56 since last Wednesday)
The current new case rate in Maricopa County is at 280 cases per 100,000 — putting the county in the “high transmission” category once again this week. Last week at this time, the case rate was 224 per 100,000.
Booster Shots Are On the Horizon
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced a plan Aug. 18 to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots this fall. A released statement read in part, “We are prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting 8 months after an individual’s second dose.”
The Center for Disease Control’s independent advisory committee, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), will continue to meet and discuss data on the evolution of the pandemic and the use of COVID-19 vaccines. ACIP will make further recommendations on the use of boosters for the public after a thorough review of the evidence.
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the
* Flood Warning for...
A Dam Floodgate Release in...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
* Until 1100 AM MST.
* At 528 AM MST, an upstream floodgate release from Granite Reef dam
was most recently at 1,500 cfs and is expected to cause flooding
in the warned area with downstream impacts to Gilbert Road,
McKellips Road and gravel operations.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Mesa and Tempe.
Flooding is occurring along the Salt River.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
