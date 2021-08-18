Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flood Warning for... A Dam Floodgate Release in... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 1100 AM MST. * At 528 AM MST, an upstream floodgate release from Granite Reef dam was most recently at 1,500 cfs and is expected to cause flooding in the warned area with downstream impacts to Gilbert Road, McKellips Road and gravel operations. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Mesa and Tempe. Flooding is occurring along the Salt River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&