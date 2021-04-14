Here are the numbers from Maricopa County Public Health for April 7, 2021
Here are the numbers from Maricopa County Public Health for April 14, 2021
Total Number of Cases: 526,805 (Up 123 from yesterday; Up 2,501 from last Wednesday)
Total Number of Deaths: 9,673 (Up 8 from yesterday; Up 46 from last Wednesday)
State/County pause use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
As of April 13, and based on recommendations from the CDC and U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Arizona Department of Health Services recommended a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine.
The pause comes after six reported U.S. cases, out of 6.8 million doses administered nationally, of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
People who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.
Read the Arizona Department of Health Service's statement about the pause here.
REMEMBER, there are some simple steps that residents can take to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus
- Wear a face covering in public spaces
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use hand sanitizer when coming and going in public spaces
- Maintain 6 feet physical distancing in public
- Avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more
- Stay home when you can
Find statewide information for Arizona here.
Total number of cases and deaths are cumulative; Maricopa County data collection since January 22, 2020. Learn more here.
