Here are the numbers from Maricopa County Public Health for July 14, 2021

Total Number of Cases: 566,167 (Up 1,382 from yesterday; Up 3,568 from last Wednesday)

Total Number of Deaths: 10,358 (Up 16 from yesterday; Up 128 from last Wednesday)

Delta Variant Increases COVID-19 Risk in Maricopa County

Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) announced last week that there is new evidence that the more-contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading in the county. A COVID-19 outbreak has been identified in a long-term care facility, and sequencing results from some of the cases are the Delta variant. The majority of sequencing results have not come back yet, the County noted, adding that the facility has been working closely with MCDPH and has followed all recommendations to put enhanced infection control measures into place.

“Unfortunately, this underscores how much more contagious the Delta variant is and how quickly it can spread from person to person, especially to people who are not fully vaccinated,” said Marcy Flanagan, executive director at MCDPH.

DELTA VARIANT FAQ What is the Delta variant?

The Delta variant has been increasing in Maricopa County since April and represented about 20 percent of sequenced cases during the month of June. “We expect it will continue to increase, as it is now the dominant variant in the U.S.,” Flanagan added.

“We still have an opportunity to increase our community’s protection before the Delta variant becomes dominant locally,” said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director for disease control at MCDPH.

The County reiterated that the best protection against COVID-19, including the Delta variant, is to get fully vaccinated and while the community is doing a good job of getting people vaccinated, it can do better, adding that there are still people who are vulnerable, including children under age 12 who are not yet eligible for vaccination and people with depressed immune systems.

“The vaccine is highly effective against the Delta variant, but you have to get the full vaccine series to get the maximum protection,” said Dr. Sunenshine. “The majority of people who get the Delta variant are not fully vaccinated. If we can get more people vaccinated, the virus won’t have as many opportunities to spread and everyone will be more protected.”

“Maricopa County is committed to making vaccine broadly available, so we are continuing to offer small, community-based events that make it easy for people to get vaccinated near their homes, work, and on their schedule,” added Flanagan. “These events are in addition to ongoing vaccine opportunities with pharmacies and providers across Maricopa County.”

Helpful Links & Numbers to Know For medical questions related to COVID-19, call 844.542.8201. For questions about community resources such as food or housing or for employers with questions, dial 2-1-1 or visit ArizonaTogether or ArizonaUnido. How is COVID-19 spreading in the community around schools? View the School COVID-19 Dashboard. Maricopa County is working with its partners to provide testing in communities around the Valley. Find testing site information here. People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported — ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Learn about what to watch for and when to seek medical attention here.

Find statewide information for Arizona here.

Total number of cases and deaths are cumulative; Maricopa County data collection since January 22, 2020. Learn more here.