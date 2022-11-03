Water 4 Kids International, a division of Hope 4 Kids International, a Phoenix-based non-profit working to provide clean water to children and families in need, will host their signature Walk 4 Water Fundraiser in partnership with the Anthem Rotary Club Saturday, Nov. 12.
Walk 4 Water Anthem participants will traverse a two-mile walking trail, symbolizing the average distance Ugandan women and children travel to retrieve water, largely from unprotected sources including open ponds, livestock water points and polluted ditches.
Each day in remote villages in Africa, women and children walk very long distances to retrieve drinking water that is contaminated. Having no other water source, they risk sickness and death from the water, injury and death from the dangers of the trek, and they sacrifice time that could be spent learning in school or providing for their families.
Proceeds raised by Walk 4 Water Anthem will support the drilling of a deep-water well in the Ariet Village of Uganda, whose primary water source is a swamp. The well will provide safe, clean water from deep aquifers to the surrounding villages.
“What’s unique about the Walk 4 Water Anthem event is that all details were planned by four remarkable Boulder Creek High School students who want to make a difference,” said Tom Eggum, founding president of Hope 4 Kids International. “They’ve done a truly tremendous job with just a little help from their parents, the Anthem Rotary Club and the student rotary organization, the Interact Club.”
Walk 4 Water fundraising supports the non-profit’s international efforts to provide clean drinking water and deliver long-term solutions. Hope 4 Kids International primarily drill wells in Uganda, South Asia and the Philippines with a strategic focus in communities close to primary schools, medical clinics, and trading centers. When properly installed, these wells can last between 30 to 50 years with little to no maintenance.
Clean water is one of the best ways to prevent diseases in remote villages in which a minor ailment could be fatal. In addition to drilling deep water wells, Hope 4 Kids International also provides these communities with hygiene and sanitation education, as well as operation and maintenance training.
“As a major sponsor of this charity event, Anthem Rotary is proud to support the fundraising effort with a match of all corporate sponsorships up to $5,000,” said Steve DeMar, president of Anthem Rotary Club. “Walk 4 Water is an important cause that positively impacts thousands of families in Africa each day.”
To register for Walk for Water, visit h4ki.org/w4wanthem. Registration is $25 for adults, $15 for youth/students and $10 for children 12 and under. Check-in for the event is 10 a.m. and the Walk 4 Water begins at 10:30 a.m. Participants should meet in Anthem Community Park at the north end of the main parking lot near the Veterans Memorial.
Water 4 Kids International (W4KI) is a division of the 501c3 organization Hope 4 Kids International. Its purpose is restoring hope to thirsty families and communities through safe water best practices around the world.
W4KI identifies and integrates unparalleled permanent water solutions such as deep-water well drilling, vital hygiene and sanitation educations, safe water chain sensitization, and paramount operation and management training that will allow thirsty communities to thrive for generations with this holistic approach to safe water equity and sanitation.
Hope 4 Kids International is a Christian, non-profit organization, headquartered in Phoenix. Leading teams on exciting, life-changing short-term missions to projects around the world, Hope 4 Kids International is committed to serving impoverished children who are hurting physically, emotionally and spiritually.
Teams restore hope to poverty-stricken villages by providing clean water, building medical clinics and schools and offering support to the largest feeding program in eastern Uganda. its strategies are designed to help villagers become self-sufficient through life-saving programs.
