Going to the doctor for an annual check-up is not high on the priority list for most men. According to the Centers for Disease Control, women are 33 percent more likely to visit a doctor than men, and women are 100 percent better at maintaining screening and preventative care. The numbers are shocking and as someone who works for an integrated health organization, I want to change those numbers. As a father of five children, I am committed to making this statistic a thing of the past.
Here's a fact: annual screenings and tests are one of the most important things a man can do for his overall health. It makes sense right? Regular screenings will set the benchmark for your doctor so if anything changes it can be more easily detected and easier to treat. If you think scheduling an annual checkup takes too much of your time, imagine what multiple appointments and treatment for a serious health complication will do for your calendar. It’s simple. Take a bit of time now to save time and potential pain and anguish later. Trust me, your family will thank you.
So what types of screenings and exams are we talking about? Here’s a list of those that should be on your schedule this year:
Prostate exam
Did you know that prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers for men? It’s second only to skin cancer. Annual screenings are painless and an important step in early detection.
Blood pressure screening
Another painless screening that checks for pre-hypertension or high blood pressure, which is a leading cause of stroke and heart issues.
Testicular cancer exam
The American Cancer Society recommends all men have a testicular exam when they see a doctor for a routine physical. Additional screenings may be needed if a man has a family history of testicular cancer or an undescended testicle.
Colorectal exam
Often joked about, this exam is incredibly important and should be on everyone’s schedule—especially adults beginning at age 50.
Skin cancer screening
We live in the Valley of the Sun and exposure to the intense heat is practically impossible to avoid. Annual check-ups with your dermatologist are an important step in ensuring you’re doing everything right to keep yourself healthy when out in the great outdoors.
Cholesterol level test
High cholesterol could lead to heart disease, stroke and diabetes. Other than putting off breakfast for a little later in the day, the fasting blood test is fast and easy.
Diabetes test
Starting at age 45, healthy men should begin diabetes screenings every three years. Testing may begin earlier if you have a higher risk, including high cholesterol or blood pressure. This can vary from person to person so check with your doctor to see if diabetes testing should be on your radar.
Vision, glaucoma test
Our eyesight can change as we get older, but to make sure it is nothing more serious like glaucoma, make an appointment with the eye doctor. Eye tests for glaucoma are based on age and personal risk so discuss the frequency and need for getting checked with your eye doctor.
It's Father’s Day, give yourself a gift this year and make those appointments.
Lorrie Henderson, Ph.D., MBA, LCSW is president and CEO of Jewish Family & Children’s Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.