October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to increase awareness of the common form of cancer. Doing breast exams and annual physicals at your doctor’s office can be the difference between life and death. The importance of dermatology visits, monitoring your skin, self-exams – especially for breast cancer survivors – is paramount.
A study published in the International Journal of Cancer reported that breast cancer survivors were 16 percent more likely to develop melanoma compared to women who had never had breast cancer. Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer and unfortunately is on the rise. Per the American Cancer Society, there will be approximately 290,560 new breast cancer cases reported in 2022 and 99,780 new cases of melanoma.
Those with hereditary breast cancer may be at even higher risk; one of the most common hereditary mutations for breast cancer, BRCAs mutations, has been shown to increase the risk of melanoma by two to three times. Patients who underwent radiation therapy exhibited a 42 percent increased risk for melanoma.
There is a risk of tumors in patients who have breast implants. Breast implanted associated squamous cell carcinoma is a very rare but potentially aggressive epithelial-based tumor that appears to be associated with breast implants and emanates from the breast implant capsule. Regular skin exams for patients who have had breast implants for aesthetic or post cancer reconstruction is vital.
Annual dermatological checkups are not only important for breast cancer survivors but for all adults.
In between your yearly skin exams, the American Academy of Dermatology recommends you check your skin and your partner’s skin regularly for new or suspicious lesions.
Follow the below instructions when checking for early detection of melanoma. Breast cancer patients should be vigilant about monitoring skin changes and moles with regular self-exams and annual visits to their dermatologist.
Asymmetry
When examining a mole, pay attention to the mole in whole. If one half of the mole does not match the other half, it is asymmetric.
Border Irregularity
The edges are ragged, notched, irregular or blurred.
Color
The color is not the same throughout and may contain shades of tan, brown, black, red, white and/or blue.
Diameter
The mole is greater than six millimeters – roughly the size of a pencil end eraser.
Evolving
The mole changes in size, shape, color or bleeds easily.
Dr. Karan Lal specializes in adult and pediatric dermatology and serves as the director of pediatric dermatology and cosmetic surgery at Affiliated Dermatology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.