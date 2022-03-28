The Ignite Women’s Bike Event with 8-mile, 20-mile, and 40-mile courses is for women of all ages to come together and accomplish personal growth, cultivate connection, and have a meaningful personal achievement—perfect for mothers and daughters, best friends, or colleagues. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital. This event does not end at the finish line—participants have the opportunity to further engage through guest speakers, services, and experts dedicated to their continued growth and success through Ignite Events.
This event is for the occasional rider who loves to get out and ride with their friends and family, the weekend warrior who loves to take longer rides solo or with a group, and the more competitive cyclists who love challenging rides and improving their performance with each race.
Ignite Women’s Bike Event was founded by Liz Caracciolo, a New York native and Phoenix resident who has pushed herself physically and mentally to continuously unleash her full potential, with the purpose to help other women do the same.
IF YOU GO
Date: Sunday, April 10
Time: 7am
Courses: 8-mile, 20-mile, 40-mile
Location: Fountain Hills
For more information or to register, visit www.ignitevent.com/ ignite-bike-in-fountain-hills.
