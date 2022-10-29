For most children, trick-or-treating is a fun way to dress in costumes and collect their favorite candy. But for children with food allergies, this weekend’s festivities can present a tempting danger.
The Teal Pumpkin Project is a simple way to make trick-or-treating safer and more inclusive for the one in 13 children living with food allergies – and the many others impacted by intolerances and other conditions. Placing a teal pumpkin on your doorstep signals that, in addition to candy, you offer non-food trinkets and treats that are safe for all those ghosts, goblins and other scary creatures knocking on your door.
You can usually find small trinkets like these at a drug store or at the front of big-box stores in the dollar section:
- Glow stick, bracelets and necklaces
- Pencils, crayons and markers
- Bubbles
- Halloween-themed erasers or pencil toppers
- Slinkies
- Bouncy balls
- Finger puppets
- Novelty toys
- Playing cards
- Fun bookmarks
- Stickers
- Stencils
- Whistles, kazoos and noisemakers
All you need to do to participate is place a teal pumpkin at your doorstep as a signal that your house supports kids with food allergies. But there’s more you can do to help spread the word about the Teal Pumpkin Project:
- Add your house to the Teal Pumpkin Project Map so more trick or treaters can find you.
- Post a sign near your door or driveway.
- Share fliers with family, friends and neighbors.
The Teal Pumpkin Project has even more ideas, free resources and tips to help families have a safe and fun time. And remember, if you do plan on handing out candy that is not food allergy friendly, be sure to keep the small toys in one bowl and the candy in a separate bowl. This will help prevent any cross-contact and keep trick-or-treaters safe. Happy Halloween!
Sheila Sjolander is assistant director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, leading the Division of Public Health Prevention Services for the past 10 years. She oversees more than 60 public health programs, including injury prevention, maternal and child health, nutrition and physical activity, and chronic disease programs. In her 20 years at ADHS, she has been a leader in integration of prevention programs, strategic planning and the state’s work to reduce opioid overdoses. Sjolander received her Master of Social Work degree from Temple University and previously held strategic planning positions in Oregon and Wisconsin. Sjolander received the Outstanding Achievement in Rural Women’s Health from the Arizona Rural Women’s Health Association in 2016 and the CHW Champion Award from the Arizona Community Health Worker Association in 2017.
