A recent article in Vogue magazine declared that “Menopause is (Finally) Having its Wellness Moment,” and with a reported 6,000 U.S. women reaching menopause every day, according to the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, that moment is long overdue.
With so many women impacted by this natural, hormonal change, the growing dialogue around effectively managing its often-debilitating symptoms has found a voice right here in the Valley. Local business owner Lilach Mazor Power spotted an opportunity to impact the lives of women in her community through what she knows best: cannabis.
A veteran in the medical marijuana market and CEO of Mazor Collective, Power was often asked by women experiencing perimenopause symptoms whether cannabis might be a solution.
“That’s when I knew I needed to create something specifically for these women,” Power said of her lightbulb moment. “I had to figure out how to make the medicinal benefits of cannabis more accessible to women experiencing perimenopause.”
The average age of menopause in the U.S. is 51. A woman is considered in menopause when she has gone 12 consecutive months without a period. The journey to that day, referred to as perimenopause, can last up to 10 years and is often fraught with challenging physical and psychological challenges.
In 2019, Power partnered with marketer Stef Swiergol to create Revelry. Driven by the idea that menopause should be a celebration of a woman’s journey, rather than a time laden with discomfort and frustration, these working moms set out to offer a cannabis solution that was convenient and straightforward.
“We know not everyone is familiar with cannabis or comfortable smoking it, so Revelry offers women the benefits of this plant in a precisely dosed, cleanly produced format akin to fish oil capsules,” said Swiergol.
Revelry debuted in licensed Arizona dispensaries in 2021 and offers three distinct products. Revelry Day consists of micro-dosed capsules that can be used to quell anxiety, reduce irritability and alleviate mild physical discomfort. Revelry Night is a capsule formulated to help address the troublesome sleep women often experience during perimenopause. Finally, the Revelry Intimacy Oil is designed to offer relief from vaginal symptoms common during this stage.
The plants that power this unique solution are grown, processed and packaged as Revelry in north Phoenix by Power’s experienced team of cannabis industry professionals. Revelry is also a staple at Power’s Giving Tree Dispensary, located at the corner of 7th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.
“Our hope is that Revelry helps women avoid the distractions of perimenopause and menopause and instead enjoy the lives they’ve built,” said Power.
For more information visit revelrycannabis.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.