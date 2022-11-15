Recovery and self-care are important components to any workout routine, as well as busy lives. With a growing commitment to fitness and emphasis on wellness, local Mountainside Fitness now offers the Stretch-Fit session.
Each Stretch-Fit session is conducted by a certified personal trainer and each session includes three different types of stretching:
- Dynamic – progressively increase range-of-motion.
- Pre-Contraction (PNF) – process of contracting and relaxing isometric holds.
- Technology – Mountainside Fitness has partnered with Hyperice/Hypervolt percussion massage thereapy tools, which is best done in combination with passive stretching.
The Stretch-Fit sessions are convenient and can be purchased in single sessions or weekly recurring sessions. Appointment times are available morning and night, and the typical session lasts 30 minutes.
“Over the last six months, we have witnessed the popularity of Stretch-Fit grow at Mountainside Fitness,” said Craig Cote, CEO of Mountainside Fitness. “We introduced Stretch-Fit, Stretch Therapy to allow our members the opportunity to recover, not only from exercise, but from life.”
The stretch therapists at Mountainside Fitness are trained and certified, both on the skeletal muscle structure of the body and the Hyperice/Hypervolt technology, to ensure that members have the most enjoyable and relaxing experience.
“Members appreciate that they are able to take advantage of Stretch-Fit sessions before or after their workout routine, and help their recovery from both exercise and the stresses of daily life,” Cote added.
Mountainside Fitness first introduced its Stretch-Fit product, also known as Stretch Therapy, in early 2021 as fitness centers continued re-opening and return to normal operations. In addition to Stretch-Fit, Mountainside Fitness offers its members a full suite of services pertaining to recovery, maintenance and self-care.
Fitness consumers have broadened their definition of health and wellness with flexibility and stretching being the No. 1 fitness trend today. Studies have shown that stretching is key to your health, well-being and overall self-care.
The benefits of stretching provides the opportunity to increase your range of motion and flexibility, improves athletic performance, reduces muscle and joint pain, and improves posture. Stretch Therapy is the safest, most effective and efficient bodywork method available if you want to experience grace and ease in daily life, whether you are an office worker or an athlete.
For more information or to try Stretch-Fit, visit mountainsidefitness.com/stretch-therapy. For more information or to sign up for membership, visit mountainsidefitness.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.