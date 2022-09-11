Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1215 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 1215 AM MST early this morning for portions of south central Arizona and southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in south central Arizona, Maricopa. In southeast Arizona, Pinal. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 215 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1111 PM MST, Gauge reports indicated both Cave Creek and Indian Bend Washes above alarm stage due to heavy rain that fell over the the area earlier this evening. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Phoenix, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Piestewa Peak Park, Camelback Mountain, Scottsdale Airport, North Mountain Park and Downtown Scottsdale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&