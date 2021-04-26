Jodi Books-Stokes is no newcomer to the Scottsdale fitness scene. For many years, this dynamic Scottsdale native worked as the fitness manager and aquatics director at the Hyatt Gainey Ranch, The Scottsdale Princess Resort & Spa, and owned the much-loved and sorely missed Goddess Fit women’s gym facility from 2014 to 2018.
Throughout her 30-year career, thousands of men and women have seen their bodies, minds and overall health improve dramatically as a result of training with Stokes and hiring her to be their personal concierge fitness coach. She has played an enormously supportive, encouraging role in many people’s lives, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As soon as the pandemic started and everyone stayed inside their homes, I would drive over to my clients’ homes and drop off sanitized fitness equipment for them to use and then I would drive back to my home so that we could continue our private, one-on-one workouts together virtually over Zoom,” said Stokes, who also wore PPE around those who did opt to train with her in person. “My clients all wanted to continue their weekly, private coaching sessions to keep them on the healthy lifestyle path that I got them started on.”
Now, Stokes is excited to announce that she has written and published her first book, titled Water Exercise, which she hopes will get people moving and exercising in the water and enjoying their swimming pools a great deal more this spring and summer.
Featuring easy, step-by-step instructions — including exercise durations, body targets and photos of every movement — Water Exercise is an excellent, motivating book that teaches you how to tone up, lose weight and increase your strength, flexibility and cardio endurance.
“I wrote Water Exercise to give people the feeling of having their very own water fitness instructor right there next to them in the swimming pool,” explained Stokes. “Here in Arizona, we are so blessed to live in a climate where we can exercise in our swimming pools for several months during the year and I really want to encourage more people of all ages to take the plunge into water fitness and start living a healthier and happier life!”
Water Exercise is available to purchase for $9.99 on Amazon. To schedule a complimentary phone consultation with Jodi Books-Stokes and learn more about her personal concierge coaching business, Jodi Stokes Fitness, call or text her at 661.993.3374 or email to jodi@jodistokes.com. For more information, visit www.jodistokes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.