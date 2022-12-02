Every child deserves a chance to visit with Santa and United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of Central Arizona is making that happen for kids and adults with special needs, along with their families, at the 5th annual Accessible Santa Breakfast Saturday, Dec. 3.
For many families, a visit with Santa is a tradition that is not feasible because of physical limitations or sensory overload concerns, but UCP of Central Arizona’s focus is on living a life without limits and providing children experiences, no matter what challenges they may have.
The accessible Santa breakfast is a free, one-of-a-kind outdoor Christmas experience where attendees can celebrate the season at a pace that’s comfortable for all.
In addition, Santa is specially trained to help ensure children with special needs, including autism, cerebral palsy and mobility challenges, have a relaxed environment to spend time with jolly ole’ St. Nick. Accommodations and adaptations are provided to meet the unique needs of all and to capture that special moment with Santa Claus.
Guests will enjoy accessible family fun activities like crafts, face painting and even pony rides; raffles and prizes; live music and a delicious breakfast.
The event takes place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at UCP Laura Dozer Center, located at 1802 W. Parkside Lane in Phoenix.
Cerebral palsy is the most common motor disorder in childhood – 1 out of 345 children are born with the disorder each year. Studies show that 41% of children with cerebral palsy are limited in their ability to crawl, walk, run and play. Additionally, more than 30% need to use special equipment, such as walkers or wheelchairs, for increased mobility.
Since 1952, UCP of Central Arizona has served as one of the oldest private, nonprofit health and human service organizations in Arizona. Every year it impacts the life of over 700 people with disabilities in the community. Its work is reflected by the improved life experiences of each person it touches, presently and for generations to come.
UCP of Central Arizona not only serves people with cerebral palsy, but also has compassionate experts who have experience helping children and adults with a wide array of disabilities. The organization’s vision is to help people with disabilities reach their full potential and improve their quality of life and their families. Each unique program at UCP provides the highest quality of care in all stages of life.
For more information about the organization, visit ucpofcentralaz.org.
