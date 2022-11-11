Clayton Wolfe, member of The Saguaros philanthropic organization and avid mountaineer, is currently in hot pursuit of the Explorers Grand Slam, an adventurer’s challenge to reach the North Pole, the South Pole and all of the Seven Summits.
Wolfe has found a way to tie his love of climbing to raising money to help those less fortunate. On May 11, Wolfe completed his second attempt to summit Mt. Everest and reached the top of the world’s tallest mountain. And he did it all for a good cause – raising over $25,000 for The Saguaros philanthropic organization.
Wolfe will be speaking at the Kiwanis Club of Carefree meeting at noon on Nov. 16 at Harold’s Cave Creek Corral Restaurant, 6895 E. Cave Creek Road. The public is invited to attend at no cost. An optional lunch will be available for $14. Please register by emailing sandra.carrier@kiwaniscarefree.org so meals may be prepared for all attendees.
At the Kiwanis Club of Carefree meeting, Wolfe will speak about the challenges of training for the Explorers Grand Slam and his experiences climbing four of the seven summits: Mt. Everest; Denali, the highest mountain in North America; Aconcagua, the tallest mountain in South America; and Mt. Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica. He will also share some of the life lessons he learned on the mountains.
“I’m a goal-oriented person, and this is a wonderful opportunity to make my pursuit of the Explorers Grand Slam bigger and greater than just myself,” Wolfe sais. “If I can do good for other people while reaching my goals, it’s a win-win. I’m really looking forward to sharing my experiences at the upcoming Kiwanis meeting.”
Founded in 1987, the philanthropic and social club known today as the Saguaros has raised millions of dollars for local Arizona non-profit organizations. Composed of up to 50 young men under the age of 40, they proudly give back to the community and support children’s charities. Find out more at saguaros.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.