Abrazo Scottsdale Campus earned certification from DNV as a Primary Stroke Center, affirming the hospital’s readiness to handle a full range of stroke-related medical problems.
DNV, a global independent certification, assurance, and risk management provider operating in more than 100 countries, sets industry benchmarks, while driving innovative solutions.
Strokes happen when blood supply to part of the brain is blocked or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts. In either case, parts of the brain become damaged or die.
Telltale signs of stroke include sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body; sudden confusion, trouble speaking, or difficulty understanding speech; sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes; sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance, or lack of coordination; or sudden severe headache with no known cause. Call 911 right away if you or someone else has any of these symptoms.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers a simple test to act FAST if you think someone may be having a stroke:
- Face – ask the person to smile, does one side of the face droop?
- Arms – can the person raise both arms? Does one arm drift downward?
- Speech – ask the person to repeat a simple phrase, is the speech slurred or strange?
- Time – if you see any of these signs, call 911 right away.
“Every minute counts when a stroke is suspected. Understanding the signs of stroke are key to getting care quickly,” says Dr. James Carty, chief of staff at Abrazo Scottsdale. “Stroke has no age limits, and younger adults are increasingly affected by stroke and its risk factors.”
DNV Primary Stroke Center Certification is based on standards set forth by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association, and affirms that the medical center addresses the full spectrum of stroke care – diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and education – and establishes clear metrics to evaluate outcomes.
“More than 87 percent of strokes in the U.S. are ischemic strokes, caused by a clot that cuts off blood flow to a part of the brain. These types of strokes are largely treatable if a patient gets to a hospital that can provide the right treatment in time," says Dr. Carty.
May is National Stroke Awareness Month. Stroke affects about 800,000 people in the U.S. each year, and is the fifth leading cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States.
“Abrazo is committed to providing its patients with appropriate, high quality stroke care,” says Naman Mahajan, CEO at Abrazo Scottsdale Campus. “Collaboration with our physicians and staff, and emergency medical services providers has helped our hospital achieve this certification for providing stroke care for the Northeast Valley community.’’
Abrazo's Scottsdale Campus is located at 3929 E. Bell Road. For more information on stroke care at Abrazo Health hospitals, visit AbrazoHealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.