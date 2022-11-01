With 1 out of 3 American adults having pre-diabetes, the Holland Center is offering a free, 8-week diabetes prevention series that provides information on what exactly diabetes is, how it affects the body, how to prevent it, how to help family members and how to cope with it if diagnosed.
“I think it’s really valuable for people,” said Betsy Anderson, program and events manager for Lifelong Learning, the organization hosting the series. “It’s a free class that explores everything that you could possibly want to know about diabetes.”
The classes are one hour on Wednesdays from Nov. 2 through Jan. 18, excluding holidays. The series focuses on preventing Type 2 diabetes, but touches on Type 1 as well. Each class covers a different topic, and Anderson said everyone is encouraged to participate in all eight weeks, but it is not required. The classes are independent, so if participants miss a week or start late, they won’t be lost.
Jana Frederick, a trained lifestyle coach, will lead the classes and work with a CDC-approved curriculum. While most people know that a healthier diet and exercise are key for diabetes prevention, Frederick goes into the specifics and presents small, achievable steps on making those lifestyle changes — and how to make them last.
Anderson, who organizes all kinds of Lifelong Learning programs and events, said the diabetes prevention series came at a fortuitous time for her personally.
After never having been one to go to the doctor, she wound up in the emergency room last January, where “they discovered all sorts of things, but nothing serious.” Type 2 Diabetes was one of the things discovered, and Anderson said she had no idea how all of that worked.
She had to get set up with a primary care physician, who encouraged her to go to a specialist to get more information about Type 2 diabetes. But, she never got around to it.
“I didn’t know what Medicare covered or anything like that and so I put it off, but she (Frederick) came along and wanted to teach this and I said, ‘Wow, yeah, that would be awesome because I really need to know myself,’” Anderson said.
“I mean, I heard of it, but I never knew how to change your lifestyle, what you needed to do and what it actually is. I was very naive — most people know more than I did. I’m very grateful she’s going to be doing this.”
Being able to get the information from Frederick at the seminar means not having to schedule a doctor appointment, not having to pay for one and actually being able to understand the information without medical jargon.
“(Doctors) expect a lot of people to know all this, but there’s a lot of people that just don’t know, and I think these classes are good that it’ll make them aware of it,” Anderson said.
The first class, scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 2, is a “discovery session,” where Frederick will outline how the series works and what all will be covered.
The classes are all free, although donations are accepted and encouraged. Participants must register online for each class for planning purposes. Classes are held at the Holland Community Center, 34250 N. 60th Street in Scottsdale.
For more information about the series, visit Hollandcenter.org/event. The weekly topics are below.
- Week 1 – Nov. 9: Introduction to the Program: This class provides more details about the class structure and introduces participants to each other.
- Week 2 – Nov. 16: Get Active to Prevent T2: This class provides information on why activity is important in preventing Type 2 diabetes. There is also physical activity incorporated in this class.
- Week 3 – Nov. 30: Track your Activity: This class introduces the importance of tracking activity and how to complete the form. There is also physical activity incorporated in this class.
- Week 4 – Dec. 7: Eat Well to Prevent T2: This class provides information about making better food choices and the recommendations for a diabetes meal plate.
- Week 5 – Dec. 14: Track your Food: This class discusses the importance of tracking food and provides an opportunity to learn different methods of tracking.
- Week 6 – Dec. 21: Get More Active: This class goes a little deeper into why activity is important and ways to incorporate more activity into daily life.
- Week 7 – Jan. 11: Energy in, Energy Out. This class discusses the idea of balancing the amount of food taken in with the amount of activity completed.
- Week 8 – Jan. 18: Eating to Support Health Goals: This class goes a little deeper into making well informed food choices.
