A Valley family is celebrating the new year with the gift of life – a healthy newborn girl – arriving just four minutes after midnight.
Kasia Grobelny, 36, of Phoenix gave birth to an 8-pound girl at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center. She and her husband, Patryk, 38, are still deciding on a name for the baby.
The natural delivery was a bit of a surprise, since Kasia wasn’t due until Wednesday. The family opted not to know the child’s gender in advance, which made for extra smiles upon her birth in the wee hours of the new year.
“It’s a great way to start the new year right,” Patryk said. “Every time we do a countdown for New Year’s from now on, it will always be a countdown to the birth of our third child. A happy, healthy baby is the greatest gift we could have received.”
The Grobelnys are excited to introduce their newborn girl to her two siblings, Amelia, 6, and Lucyna, 4.
