Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... Northeastern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona... Southeastern La Paz County in west central Arizona... * Until 645 PM MST. * At 239 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... mainly rural areas of Maricopa, Northeastern Yuma and Southeastern La Paz Counties This includes the following streams and drainages... Red Raven Wash, Centennial Wash, Deadman Wash, Farmers Canal, Copper Wash, Baragan Wash and Columbus Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... East Central La Paz County in west central Arizona... * Until 500 PM MST. * At 100 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 inch in 30 minutes. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Wenden, Salome and Harcuvar. This includes the following highways... US Highway 60 between mile markers 55 and 64. This includes the following streams and drainages... Centennial Wash, Salome Wash, Tiger Wash and Browns Canyon Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1 INCH IN 30 MINUTES

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 645 PM MST. * At 250 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Tortilla Flat. This includes the following streams and drainages... Barge Creek, La, Tortilla Creek, Reavis Creek, Cottonwood Creek, Lewis and Pranty Creek, Salt River and Barranca Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 700 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 350 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Powerline Wash, Coyote Wash, Star Wash, Beer Bottle Wash, Old Camp Wash, Hassayampa River, Jimmie Wash, Woodchopper Wash, Winters Wash, Fourmile Wash, Dead Horse Wash, Mill Wash, Jackrabbit Wash, Daggs Wash and Red Cloud Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Maricopa County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&