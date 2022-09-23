Pet Partners, the nation’s leading nonprofit organization registering therapy animals for animal-assisted interventions, announced its Fifth Annual World’s Largest Pet Walk presented by Wellness Pet Company, which takes place on Saturday, Sept. 24. Pet Partners is inviting people around the world to get out their walking shoes, grab their leashes, and join the walk this year to help Pet Partners raise $100,000. These vital funds help Pet Partners increase their community impact through therapy animal visitation. This event is for anyone who wants to enjoy the health benefits of being active with pets, while also fundraising to support Pet Partners and their Therapy Animal Program.
Those participating in the walk are encouraged to walk at any time and location on Sept. 24. Whether participants gather with friends and family for a casual stroll around the block, lead a group walk in their community or take a quiet hike with their animal, Pet Partners is excited for people to take steps with their pets.
“Pets are not only good for our emotional well-being but can also be beneficial to our physical health as well, and this walk proves just that,” said C. Annie Peters, president & CEO of Pet Partners. “Walking with your pet can have positive outcomes for both the pet and the pet parent, so participating in this event is a win-win!”
There is no registration fee to walk in the World’s Largest Pet Walk, but Pet Partners encourages supporters to fundraise in honor of their participation. Those interested can visit petpartners.org/wlpw to learn more, sign up, and create their online fundraising page. Pet Partners encourages participants to share photos of their walk on social media using the hashtag #WorldsLargestPetWalk. As a special thank you to those who fundraise, Pet Partners is offering incentives such as pet bandannas, commemorative T-shirts and more.
Funds raised through the World’s Largest Pet Walk support Pet Partners’ Therapy Animal Program, which is made up of visiting therapy animal teams who bring comfort and joy to members of the public, typically in facility settings such as hospitals, nursing homes, schools, libraries, airports and at workplace well-being events. Pet Partners teams make millions of visits per year, touching lives and improving health around the world.
For more information on the World’s Largest Pet Walk, visit petpartners.org/wlpw.
