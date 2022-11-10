The 3TV Phoenix 10K is returning for the 47th year Sunday, Nov. 13, bringing together thousands of runners, joggers and walkers in what has become known as the "Granddaddy of Footraces" in the Southwest.
The event, presented by HonorHealth Foundation, offers a 5K, 10K and half marathon with flat and fast courses that most certainly will set plenty of personal records. There's even the Mollen Mile — a 1-mile fun run for the kiddos.
Participants in the 5K, 10K and half marathon will line up at the starting line at Wesley Bolin Plaza and wind their way through Phoenix.
With America's passion for running hitting at full speed, local physician, health fanatic and legendary runner Dr. Art Mollen got some friends together for the inaugural running of the Phoenix 10K in 1976. Countless first-timers and veteran runners alike have come together for decades in a community event known throughout the Southwest.
“For nearly 50 years, the Phoenix 10K has been the monolith of our running community promoting healthy lifestyles for all Arizonans," Mollen said.
"I’m proud that the iconic Phoenix 10K galvanized the spirit of running in the southwest. My utopian dream of having thousands of runners participate in our race has come to fruition.”
Registration fees vary by distance, with prices ranging from $20 for the Mollen Mile to $85 for the half marathon. Registration and packet pick up starts at 6 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Event parking is available at 1700 W. Washington Street.
The event officially kicks off at 7 a.m. with the half marathon start. Then, the 10K starts at 8 a.m., the 5K at 8:30 a.m. and the Mollen Mile at 9:15 a.m. Courses will close at 11 a.m.
All finishers will receive a free baked penne pasta dish provided by local favorite, the Sicilian Butcher.
Event proceeds benefit the Mollen Foundation, which is dedicated to educating and empowering schools and communities to transform their lives by adopting healthy habits to achieve lifelong benefits.
To learn more about the event and to register, visit phoenix10k.com
