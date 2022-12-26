Many families and individuals find themselves financially strapped during the holidays, but for those who encounter unexpected hurdles, the season can be more stressful than joyous. When you add in the tightening economy, elimination of some federal assistance programs, and the increased costs of housing, groceries, energy and more, the holidays seem like they will be even more stressful this year as compared to previous years.
In keeping with its commitment to give back to the communities it serves, Mint Cannabis made the holidays a bit brighter for local families who can benefit from a little boost. Dec. 20-22, Mint Cannabis CEO Eivan Shahara and COO Raul Molina channeled a certain jolly old elf by spreading holiday cheer to deserving local families who could use a little extra joy this year. Each family received a surprise visit and $1,000 in cash.
This third annual “Adopt-a-Family” effort is near and dear to Shahara and Molina. Each of their families experienced tough times when they were growing up, so they have made it their mission to give back whenever the opportunity arises. In addition to the countless hours that Mint employees volunteer in their local communities, the Mint has donated more than $3 million locally to those in need since its founding in 2017.
Mint Cannabis continues to expand its presence across the country with state-of-the-art facilities. With a reputation for providing a wide variety of high-quality products and personalized service, the Mint offers the most diverse selection of flower/buds, edibles and concentrates. The Mint’s flagship location in Guadalupe/Tempe – which introduced the nation’s first cannabis kitchen of its kind in 2018; added a large on-site grow in 2019; and implemented an on-site drive-thru in 2020 – was named “Most Innovative” by the international Commercial Cannabis Awards. With more than 262 employees at its Tempe, Phoenix and Mesa locations, the Mint is poised to open an additional dispensary in Phoenix by the end of this year, in addition to new cultivation and dispensary locations in Nevada, Missouri, Massachusetts and Illinois. For more information, visit themintcannabis.com.
