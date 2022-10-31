When Gilbert resident Sarah Ellery was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009, she didn’t feel like she had anyone to turn to.
“I didn’t know anyone that had breast cancer, my doctor didn’t give me any resources,” she said. “I felt very lost and alone.”
Ellery founded My Hope Bag in 2011 so that others diagnosed with breast cancer could have resources–and a community–to turn to. My Hope Bag distributes bags packed with items to help comfort those undergoing cancer treatment, as well as a guide filled with resources and that may be relevent.
“We have gathered different resources for different areas that might go through a woman’s journey: financial, house cleaning, wigs, support groups, just a plethora of subjects. These are resources that either one of us have used it ourselves or we got it from a medical resource that is given to patients,” Ellery said.
While the resources in the bag are valuable, the organization gives much more than what’s inside the hope bag. Sometimes, volunteers help patients feel less alone when they deliver the bag.
Visiting can help some people feel less alone–and give the opportunity to ask others who have gone through something similar for advice. They encourage friendships between those located in similar areas.
“They earn a lot of hope,” Ellery said. “Knowing that someone has the same cancer they do and they’re further ahead on their treatments, it’s very encouraging for the women. We encourage friendships.”
The name, My Hope Bag, was decided on because “everyone needs a bag of hope.” Ellery added, sometimes just knowing that all some people need is knowing that they aren’t alone is enough.
Aside from home visits and hope bags, the organization also provides free mammograms for women with little to no insurance.
For those looking to support My Hope Bag, they are always in need of volunteers with a variety of skill sets or items to put in the bags. To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit myhopebag.org.
