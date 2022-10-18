A 50th anniversary gala celebrating the Leukemia Foundation for Arizona's Children this Thursday, Oct. 20 will feature a three-course dinner and silent auction, with all proceeds going towards the families the foundation supports.
The foundation was founded in 1972 by Sister Madonna Bulton and has since raised over $1 million to support families with children diagnosed with leukemia
“Sadly, in a lot of cases when families have a child come down with leukemia, they fall behind on their bills,” Frank Nightingale, president of the organization, said. “And that’s how we help. We help with house payments, counseling, insurance payments, utilities and, sadly, at times funerals.”
Over the course of 50 years, the foundation has helped over 12,000 families. The annual gala raises about a third of the annual budget, he said. That’s about $20,000 in a good year.
This year, they’re raising the bar.
“I’m hoping since it’s our 50th anniversary that we can bring in $50,000,” Nightingale said.
The silent auction fundraiser will include fine art, weekend stays at bed and breakfasts, a Phoenix Cardinals signed football, a signed Phoenix Suns jersey and more.
Working at the Leukemia Foundation is an effort to keep Bulton’s mission alive.
“The cool part is the volunteer structure,” Nightingale said. “It’s a labor of love.”
The organization is operated entirely on all unpaid volunteers, it doesn’t even have a headquarters in order to ensure that the most amount of money possible goes towards the families. Board members meet and travel at their own expense in order to keep administrative costs to a minimum.
Childhood leukemia is cancer of the white blood cells. It is the most common type of cancer for children and also can increase the risk of infection and other health issues. Treatments for the cancer have evolved and survival rates for most types are higher.
The Leukemia Foundation is connected to families in need through social workers. The workers for leukemia patients can contact the organization for help.
The gala will be at 2901 N. 7th St. in downtown Phoenix from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 20. Buy tickets at azlfac.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.