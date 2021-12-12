’Tis the season and many of us will have visitors coming to our great state for the holidays. Often, this can add to some “holiday hiccups” we tend to see with our own pets or the furry friends of our guests. It's a good time to remind all pet owners about some basic pet safety tips to keep your holidays running smoothly this year.
Outdoor Dangers
- Remember to look out for cholla cactus . Many dogs naive to the desert will walk right into them. Bring a pair of needle nose pliers on your hiking trail in case you need to pull them out of your dog’s feet or face.
- Don’t forget to bring extra water as well; the dry climate in our desert can lead to dehydration quickly.
- Valley Fever is a holiday gift you don’t want. Make sure your guests know about this fungal disease and if a pet gets sick once they are home, be sure their veterinarian knows they have been in Arizona. It can be easily diagnosed with a blood test and any visitor, or their veterinarian, can reach out to our clinic for guidance if they have questions about this disease.
- One year, I had a close encounter with a rattlesnake on Thanksgiving Day, so keep an eye on your curious canines. Watch out for rattlers as well as all the other local wildlife that fly, crawl, climb and co-exist in our beautiful desert community.
Our hospital also sees many pets with GI issues during the holidays
- Keep the chocolates, turkey bones and other high fat foods out of reach to avoid unnecessary and costly disruptions to your holiday plans. If you really want to share the holiday joy with your pet, a small amount of lean turkey or other healthy treat is better than any rich foods that will upset their system.
- Now with THC products (marijuana) readily available in our state, we are seeing an increase in these toxicities too. Keep these and the eggnog out of reach.
Know Your Resources
In case you do have an urgent care need, make sure to know where the nearest veterinarian clinic is located. Many hospitals have shorter hours or are closed during holidays for a much-needed break. Local emergency hospitals remain open but wait times can be very long during holiday season.
I hope these simple reminders help keep your pets safe during this season and in the New Year as well.
Brett Cordes, DVM, (Brett the Vet), is with Arizona Animal Hospital, located at 31319 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale. For additional information, visit www.arizonaanimalhospital.com.
