Jewish Family & Children’s Service (JFCS) raised more than $300,000 at its annual Brighter Tomorrow Luncheon. Held in-person for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, the event was at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Resort & Spa on Jan. 6. Funds raised at the event will be used to impact and support the lives of more than 40,000 individuals throughout Maricopa County.
The signature event, chaired by Allan and Carol Kern, featured Mi-Ai Parrish, former Arizona Republic publisher, as keynote speaker. The current professor of Media Innovation and Leadership at Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University spoke about the interplay and culpability of media and messaging with antisemitism. Parrish also serves as president and CEO of Phoenix-based MAP Strategies Group.
“Because of the generosity and commitment of our donors, lives will be transformed now and into the future,” said JFCS CEO Dr. Lorrie Henderson.
Individuals interested in supporting the JFCS mission can make an online financial gift via the JFCS website at jfcsaz.org/donate. All gifts made to JFCS are eligible for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit.
JFCS is a nonprofit, non-sectarian organization that strengthens the community by providing behavioral health, healthcare and social services to all ages, faiths and backgrounds. JFCS's goal is for a strong future where families are strong, elders are cared for and children are safe. The dedication to the mission is strengthened by a commitment to core Jewish values that honor community and the continuity of the generations. More information about JFCS and ways to support the organization's mission are available at jfcsaz.org.
