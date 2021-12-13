If you want to thoroughly improve the look and feel of your skin while lying down in a cozy, quiet, Zen-filled space, you’ll want to visit the lovely new Skin Deep Beauty studio in Scottsdale. Just walking into this tiny, tranquil, cocoon-like room will instantly relax your mind and put a big smile on your face.
Recently opened in June by skilled esthetician Gabriella “Gabby” Iafrate, Skin Deep Beauty is a one-woman studio where Iafrate offers several different customized facials and advanced skin care treatments. Trained at the Penrose Academy in Scottsdale, Iafrate previously worked in a MedSpa and is passionate about using only pure, all-natural products from the top-of-the-line Eminence organic skin care line.
“I offer my clients results-driven skin care treatments that are as soothing as they are effective,” said Iafrate, who includes a luxurious scalp massage with every facial treatment. “I’m constantly educating myself on the latest products and techniques so that I know I’m offering the best that the industry has to offer.”
Iafrate’s treatment options include 60-minute and 90-minute-deep cleaning facials, firming anti-aging facials, and acne clarifying facials. She works with both women and men of all ages plus teenagers. Iafrate is also certified in advanced skincare and offers microneedling, dermaplane and chemical peels. She has certifications in eyelash and eyebrow enhancements as well, and proudly offers eyelash and eyebrow lifts, tints and lamination.
“The atmosphere at Skin Deep Beauty is incredibly calming and it feels so nice to have such a relaxing experience,” said Jordan Fife of Mesa who has become a regular client of monthly facials. “Gabby does such a great job at educating you about your skin type and how to improve and protect it that I feel so much more informed now about my skin. I would recommend Gabby to anyone who is looking for a new skin care specialist.”
Iafrate struggled with her own facial skin for years and says that having the knowledge and experience now to help others with their facial skin problems gives her tremendous joy.
“I love to make people smile and help them feel much more confident in their skin. Owning Skin Deep Beauty is my dream come true.”
Skin Deep Beauty is located inside The Beauty District at 8734 E. Shea Blvd., Suite 108, Scottsdale. Business hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8am to 6pm; Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 8am to 3pm; Saturday, 8am to 5pm; closed on Sunday. For more information on treatments, visit www.skindeepbeautyaz.com.
