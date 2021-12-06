The Central Arizona Dental Society Foundation (CADSF) is hosting its ninth annual Dental Mission of Mercy (AZMOMs) event at the Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, Dec. 10–11. More than 300 volunteer dentists and support staff of 1,200, which includes dental hygienists, dental assistants, translators, lab and medical personnel, data entry and other volunteers, will once again transform the Coliseum into a large-scale dental clinic, where adults and children can get critical dental work done at no cost on a first-come, first-served basis.
The dental professionals will utilize 100 portable dental units to focus on relieving pain and infection. Dental services such as fillings, extractions, cleanings, as well as limited lab work, will be provided to patients of all ages.
The gates will open at 5am Friday morning to line up for care that day. No one will be allowed to stay in line overnight or sleep overnight at the fairgrounds. The clinic will remain first-come, first-served basis, with approximately 30 patients being admitted every 30 minutes. Treatment will be performed both days from 6am to 6pm (or until resources run out on Saturday).
“While this is our ninth year providing dental services through AZMOM, the lines don’t get shorter. In fact, demand is expected to increase because so many have been unable to access dental care due to COVID-related challenges,” shared Ann Hammi-Blue, D.D.S, CADSF board president. “This prevents people from being able to eat nutritiously, apply for many types of jobs or socially connect. Sadly, we see the most significant need for preventative dental treatment amongst our most vulnerable populations — the elderly, veterans and children.”
CADSF relies on significant sponsorships from a variety of organizations including the BHHS Legacy Foundation, The Board of Visitors, Delta Dental Foundation, United Concordia, Phoenix Lions Club, DentaQuest, Patterson Foundation, and numerous other corporate sponsors and individual donors to put on the AZMOM event each year. Valley residents can support this event by visiting www.cadsfoundation.org/donate.
Does anyone know which gates will open 5am Friday at the Coliseum for free dental care?
