If you’ve never been to the Valley of the Sun JCC before, Oct. 9 will be a great day to discover what “The J” is all about. The J will host its big, annual FitnessFest fundraising event on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. where members and non-members will get to enjoy a fun-filled day of fitness while supporting a wonderful cause.
The goal of FitnessFest is to raise money for The J and breast cancer research. Twenty percent of all proceeds will be donated to the Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center.
There will be fitness activities for all ages and fitness levels plus a “Fittest Member Challenge” - a timed strength competition with a prize at the end for the winner. There will also be a free tailgate and jumbo-sized football game viewing with complimentary game day fixings.
Cost to participate is a $25 minimum donation. All additional activities are $20 each. Check out the full schedule at vosjcc.org/fitnessfest.
Everyone is welcome at The J - all ages, faiths, and abilities. The J is located at 12701 N. Scottsdale Road. For more information, visit vosjcc.org.
