The Diaper Bank of Central Arizona is issuing an urgent summer appeal for essential hygiene supplies to aid families and seniors most affected by the rising costs of inflation. Families—and seniors especially—are finding it more challenging to afford diapers, incontinence supplies and period supplies due to the current prices of food, housing and other basic needs.
The Diaper Bank is facing shortages of children’s diaper sizes 2, 4, 5, 6 and all toddler sizes. In-kind donations are welcome. Cash donations are also welcome as they magnify Diaper Bank’s purchasing power for these needed supplies.
According to the National Diaper Bank Network, 1 in 3 American families struggle to provide diapers for their child. Of those families, 60% of parents have missed work or school because they did not have enough diapers for daycare. A lack of diapers has more direct consequences for children, as prolonged wear of a soiled diaper may lead to diaper rash or skin infections. When faced with diaper need, families may even forgo buying other basic needs such as food to afford them.
The need for adult incontinence supplies is a growing concern for the Diaper Bank as Arizona’s aging population increases over the coming years. Incontinence supplies are critical for maintaining one’s dignity, independence and comfort in their daily life.
In-kind donations can be dropped off at the Diaper Bank’s warehouse space located in Phoenix at 405 N 75th Ave., Bldg. 3, Suite 168 or at any of their community drop-off locations: diaperbankaz.org/drop-off-donations. Cash donations can be made online at diaperbankaz.org.
The Diaper Bank of Central Arizona is the only dedicated diaper bank in Maricopa County. It provides free diapers, incontinence supplies and period supplies to thousands of individuals and families every year. Through its network of 20-plus partner agencies, the Diaper Bank can extend its reach to families during their time of need.
