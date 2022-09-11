Nonprofit organizations working to increase access to oral health services and nutritional programs for underserved populations are encouraged to apply for grant funding from Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation.
Guidelines for applicants have expanded for the 2023 grant cycle to include non-dental programs, specifically nutritional access programs such as food banks, after-school and weekend food programs for children and senior delivery programs. In addition, for the first time, dental programs for underserved adults will now be considered for funding along with dental programs for underserved children and seniors.
“There are those in our community that struggle daily with getting food for themselves and their families,” said Michael Jones, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Arizona. “We know those individuals and their families are just as likely to have unmet dental needs. Our foundation board of directors decided to address this important need and provide funding to support programs that provide access to nutritional foods for Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.”
Grants ranging from $5,000 to $30,000 are available. Applications are due Oct. 13 by 5 p.m. Grant recipients will be announced in December 2022, with funding made available in early January 2023.
The Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation selected 29 nonprofit organizations across the state as recipients of its 2022 grants cycle. These funds, totaling $752,423, were awarded to support projects and services promoting good oral health practices and increasing access to dental care among underserved children, pregnant women and seniors.
“With our expanded grant guidelines and a more streamlined application process, we look forward to supporting many important nonprofit organizations throughout the state that are doing such important work to improve the overall health of those in our communities across Arizona,” said Barb Kozuh, Delta Dental of Arizona director of community benefit.
Guidelines and application materials are available at deltadentalaz.com/foundation.
