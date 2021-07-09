The Jewish Family & Children’s Service (JFCS) Center for Senior Enrichment (CSE) is returning to in-person classes at The Palazzo starting Tuesday, July 13. All CSE classes and programs are open to the entire older adult community in greater Phoenix.
“Right now we’re going to offer the best of both worlds,” said Janet Rees, who directs the CSE programs at the Palazzo. “Since we have moved so many of our great classes to Zoom, we’ll share some of those in a group setting and also present enriching in-person offerings as well.”
As an example, the opening day program will begin at 11am with a live Zoom presentation from Musical Instrument Museum (MIM). This month’s feature is jazz and especially the music of Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong. The tour shows the various instruments associated with jazz and puts participants’ jazz knowledge to the test through fun trivia questions. It also includes listening examples and video clips of the jazz greats, led by MIM curator of education, Katie Palmer.
Other programming for the day includes:
- From 12:15–1:15pm, lunch is offered at the Valentino, the restaurant inside the Palazzo. There is a special lunch price of just $5 for this day.
- At 1:30pm, the CSE is presenting Craig Bohmler and Rusty Ferracane for a musical interlude.
Bohmler is a composer and pianist whose works have been frequently performed in Europe, North America and Japan. He has three operas and 12 musicals to his credit as well as 190 songs and numerous choral works. His opera, Riders of the Purple Sage, had its world premiere at Arizona Opera and his musicals have been performed in theatres from Off-Broadway to London’s West End.
Ferracane is a professional actor, singer, director and playwright. He has performed with most of the major theater companies in the Valley, as well as Off-Broadway and regional theatres across the country. Some theatrical highlights include Fun Home, Newsies, La Cage Aux Folles, South Pacific, Angels in America and Man of LaMancha. With Bohmler on the keyboards and Ferracane vocalizing, the duo will bring to life the best of the American standards of the 40s, 50s and 60s.
- The afternoon will finish off with complimentary ice cream and all the toppings.
There is no charge for the events, but RSVPs are requested to janet.rees@jfcsaz.org or 480.599.7198.
The Palazzo is located at 6250 N. 19th Ave. For additional information on CSE classes, visit jfcsaz.org.
