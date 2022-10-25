For children with autism and other sensory differences, Halloween can be both cherished and challenging — cherished for all the costumes, candy and fun; and challenging due to the extra sights, sounds and crowds that the holidays bring.
“While many people look forward to the sounds, sights and tastes of Halloween, this time of year can be challenging for those with autism and other sensory differences,” said Dr. Sharyn Kerr, chief clinical and administrative officer at BlueSprig Pediatrics.
“Large and sometimes scary blow up figures that move unpredictably in the wind can be distracting, loud music (think Thriller) and haunting sounds can be confusing and painful for those with auditory issues, interacting with strangers, let alone strangers in scary costumes, can be overwhelming.”
BlueSprig Pediatrics is the leading national provider of ABA therapy for children with autism, and it has come up with a sensory-friendly alternative to traditional trick-or-treating by hosting a Sensory-Friendly Trick-or-Treat Hour. A few houses or a whole block could band together and agree to offer a coordinated hour or two of trick-or-treating for kids minus the light-up decorations and overwhelming sounds. Then, the community can promote the hour(s) to families who may be looking for sensory-friendly solutions by posting on neighborhood boards like NextDoor or Facebook groups, noting which houses/areas will offer the Sensory-Friendly Trick-or-Treat Hour.
“Adjusting the environment to avoid overstimulation for those with autism and other sensory difficulties can increase enjoyment for all those involved,” Kerr said.
She added a few things to consider for a sensory-friendly experience include turning off sounds on decorations, turning down the volume of Halloween music, avoiding the use of strobe or bright lights or smoke machines and removing large Halloween decorations that can be distracting or scary for children. It can even be helpful to provide an option for the child to select a piece of candy from a bowl on a table instead of being handed candy by an adult or providing a choice of two types of candy instead of presenting the child with an entire bowl of candy.
Again, the idea isn’t to use this model for the entirety of Halloween season — some kids love the spooky clown that jumps out or are drawn to the house with the flashing lights. But in an attempt to ensure everyone has a good time, a couple houses making some tweaks for a short time can go a long way for these kids.
It’s also important for parents or guardians and friends to have a plan to help in case of an unavoidable negative situation.
“It is not always possible to adjust the environment to make Halloween a more enjoyable experience for children with autism and sensory challenges,” Kerr admitted.
Here are a few tips Kerr suggested to make the trick-or-treat experience more enjoyable:
Create a social story that outlines the process of trick-or-treating and read the story with your child in the weeks leading up to Halloween.
Practice trick-or-treating with your child by setting up trick-or-treat “stations” behind various doors in the house.
Expose your child to various songs, sounds and sights they may encounter while trick-or-treating.
Select a Halloween costume that does not irritate their skin or make them uncomfortable. Face masks can be very challenging for children with sensory challenges
Go trick-or-treating with one or two siblings or peers who can act as role models.
Limit your trick-or-treating time and limit the number of houses you visit to avoid your child getting tired and overwhelmed. Finishing the evening on a positive note is always ideal.
