By now we would have hoped to return to our normal lives, however, this does not seem to be on the immediate horizon. We must heal from the losses of the past two years, and then find tools to strengthen our mental, emotional, and physical health as we move forward.
Here are three areas you can concentrate on to support yourself in developing a vision of what is possible so that regardless of what is going on in the world around you, you will remain healthy, emotionally strong, and resilient.
Healing: Healing can be achieved in many ways. Spiritual healing is first and foremost on my list. With God, Buddha, the Universe, or whoever is your guide as an active force in your life, I believe that all things are possible. Stay grounded in your spiritual beliefs and practices in order to maintain a strong foundation. Some spiritual practices include prayer, meditation, yoga, exercise, deep breathing, and spending time in nature. These are some of the ways by which you can calm your brainwaves, and connect with your Divinity. Strengthening yourself spiritually will support you in strengthening yourself mentally, and emotionally.
Connection: Unplug from technology, social media, and the news. Call a family member, a friend, or someone you have always wanted to spend time with. Meet for coffee, lunch, dinner, or a walk in the desert. Get out of your usual routine and environment and connect with the men, women, and children in your life. Spend time being close to others. A Facetime call or Zoom Meeting can never substitute for an in-person encounter. Also know that when you reach out, you are opening a door. If you are struggling, then know that others may be as well. Smile, touch, hug…connect with each other.
Love: Love is all there is. Be compassionate. We all have varying perspectives on what is happening in the world right now, and how we should act, and what we should believe. If you encounter someone whose beliefs differ from your own, that’s okay. And if there is a discussion to be had where each of you can learn from the other, then great, share ideas. However, if that is not possible, then respect the other person’s right to their perspective, say a silent prayer for the world, and then carry on with your day. Remember that love is all there is and let your love shine through in all of your interactions with your fellow human beings in every moment of every day.
We create our own reality, so know that it is possible for you to create a reality of healing, connection and love for yourself, your family, your community, and the world.
Mahsi Cho
Michele Guy Syne, P.E., P.Eng., C.Ht., owner of UniQuely Northern, uses the power of the subconscious mind with a hybrid-hypnosis to quickly, and gently release stress, anxiety, painful memories, and emotional trauma to free you up to live your life powerfully, and live a life you Love. Michele does sessions in person, and via Zoom from her office in Carefree, and teaches classes monthly at Holland Community Center, and the Desert Foothills Library. For more information, visit www.uniquelynorthern.com or call 480.652.6698.
