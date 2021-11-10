Here are the numbers from Maricopa County Public Health for Nov. 10, 2021
Total Number of Cases: 755,724 (Up 2,360 since yesterday; Up 13,843 since last Wednesday)
Total Number of Deaths: 12,386 (Up 24 since yesterday; Up 120 since last Wednesday)
The current new case rate in Maricopa County is at 244 cases per 100,000 — the county remains in the “high transmission” category this week. Last week at this time, the case rate was at 208 per 100,000.
Arizona Now Vaccinating All Individuals Ages 5 and Older
As of Nov. 4, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is recommending that everyone ages 5 and older get a COVID-19 vaccine (5 and older for the Pfizer vaccine, 18 and older for the Moderna and Janssen vaccines).
In a statement, the CDC shared, “Widespread vaccination for COVID-19 is a critical tool to best protect everyone, especially those at highest risk, from severe illness and death. People who are fully vaccinated can safely resume many activities that they did prior to the pandemic. Children ages 5 years and older are able to get an age-appropriate dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.”
Read more about what the CDC says about how families can continue to protect themselves and others once fully vaccinated.
Find statewide information for Arizona here.
Total number of cases and deaths are cumulative; Maricopa County data collection since January 22, 2020. Learn more here.
