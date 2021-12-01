Here are the numbers from Maricopa County Public Health for Dec. 1, 2021
Total Number of Cases: 797,791 (Up 1,442 since yesterday; Up 12,086 since last Wednesday)
Total Number of Deaths: 12,787 (Up 20 since yesterday; Up 130 since last Wednesday)
The current new case rate in Maricopa County is at 341 cases per 100,000 — the county remains in the “high transmission” category this week. Last week at this time, the case rate was at 307 per 100,000.
Traveling for the Holidays?
Those who may be traveling for the holidays can find a wealth of information on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website — from a COVID-19 Data Tracker for the U.S., travel recommendations by destinations, changes to international travel requirements, and mask, testing and vaccine requirements for air travel, as well as best practices for safe gatherings with family and friends during the holiday season.
The CDC says you should NOT travel if:
- You have been exposed to COVID-19 unless you are fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days.
- You are sick.
- You tested positive for COVID-19 and haven’t ended isolation (even if you are fully vaccinated).
- You are waiting for results of a COVID-19 test. If your test comes back positive while you are at your destination, you will need to isolate and postpone your return until it’s safe for you to end isolation. Your travel companions may need to self-quarantine.
Find statewide information for Arizona here.
Total number of cases and deaths are cumulative; Maricopa County data collection since January 22, 2020. Learn more here.
