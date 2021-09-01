Here are the numbers from Maricopa County Public Health for Sept. 1, 2021

Total Number of Cases: 642,716 (Up 3,446 since yesterday; Up 14,401 since last Wednesday)

Total Number of Deaths: 10,800 (Up 33 since yesterday; Up 105 since last Wednesday)

The current new case rate in Maricopa County is at 329 cases per 100,000 — putting the county in the “high transmission” category once again this week. Last week at this time, the case rate was 313 per 100,000.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Granted Full Approval

On Aug. 23, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was granted full approval for people ages 16 and up by the FDA. Curious about how a vaccine gets full approval? This video details the steps and safety measures involved. The Pfizer vaccine is still under emergency use authorization for ages 12–15.

Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are also available under an emergency use authorization. Getting to this point still requires rigorous safety testing. To learn more about vaccine safety, visit Maricopa County's FAQ page.

Find statewide information for Arizona here.

Total number of cases and deaths are cumulative; Maricopa County data collection since January 22, 2020. Learn more here.

