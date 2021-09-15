Here are the numbers from Maricopa County Public Health for Sept. 15, 2021

Total Number of Cases: 668,151 (Up 1,583 since yesterday; Up 12,072 since last Wednesday)

Total Number of Deaths: 11,063 (Up 10 since yesterday; Up 143 since last Wednesday)

The current new case rate in Maricopa County is at 271 cases per 100,000 — the county remains in the “high transmission” category this week. Last week at this time, the case rate was 302 per 100,000.

Paradise Valley Community College To Host Two Vaccine Events

To encourage the community to get the COVID vaccine, Paradise Valley Community College (PVCC) is offering on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Location: KSC Building (Welcome Center), Room 1000A; 18401 N. 32nd St., Phoenix, 85032

Dates/Times: Sept. 18 — 9am–1pm; Sept. 30 — Noon–5pm

Free COVID-19 testing is also being offered at both PVCC Main and Black Mountain campuses. Testing is available seven days a week from 7am to 6pm. Appointments are required and are booked directly through Embry Women’s Health. All testing is zero patient cost to all, regardless of insurance.

Get details and schedule an appointment.

Find statewide information for Arizona here.

Total number of cases and deaths are cumulative; Maricopa County data collection since January 22, 2020. Learn more here.

