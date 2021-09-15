Free COVID-19 testing is also being offered at both PVCC Main and Black Mountain campuses. Testing is available seven days a week from 7am to 6pm. Appointments are required and are booked directly through Embry Women’s Health. All testing is zero patient cost to all, regardless of insurance.
...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE
GREATER PHOENIX AREA WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY...
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality in Phoenix has issued
an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Greater Phoenix Area through
Thursday.
This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.
Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory
problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.
If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool,
telecommute or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.
For details on this High Pollution Advisory for Maricopa County,
visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecasting or call 602-
771-2300.
