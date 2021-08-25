Here are the numbers from Maricopa County Public Health for Aug. 25, 2021
Total Number of Cases: 628,315 (Up 1,842 since yesterday; Up 14,522 since last Wednesday)
Total Number of Deaths: 10,695 (Up 10 since yesterday; Up 147 since last Wednesday)
The current new case rate in Maricopa County is at 313 cases per 100,000 — putting the county in the “high transmission” category once again this week. Last week at this time, the case rate was 280 per 100,000.
Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Granted Full Approval
On Aug. 23, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was granted full approval for people ages 16 and up by the FDA. Curious about how a vaccine gets full approval? This video details the steps and safety measures involved. The Pfizer vaccine is still under emergency use authorization for ages 12–15.
Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are also available under an emergency use authorization. Getting to this point still requires rigorous safety testing. To learn more about vaccine safety, visit Maricopa County's FAQ page.
Booster Shots Are On the Horizon
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced a plan Aug. 18 to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots this fall. A released statement read in part, “We are prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting 8 months after an individual’s second dose.”
The Center for Disease Control’s independent advisory committee, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), will continue to meet and discuss data on the evolution of the pandemic and the use of COVID-19 vaccines. ACIP will make further recommendations on the use of boosters for the public after a thorough review of the evidence.
Find statewide information for Arizona here.
Total number of cases and deaths are cumulative; Maricopa County data collection since January 22, 2020. Learn more here.
