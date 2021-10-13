Here are the numbers from Maricopa County Public Health for Oct. 13, 2021
Total Number of Cases: 702,515 (Up 1,529 since yesterday; Up 9,859 since last Wednesday)
Total Number of Deaths: 11,616 (Up 7 since yesterday; Up 150 since last Wednesday)
The current new case rate in Maricopa County is at 250 cases per 100,000 — the county remains in the “high transmission” category this week. Last week at this time, the case rate was the same, at 250 per 100,000.
