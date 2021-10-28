Here are the numbers from Maricopa County Public Health for Oct. 27, 2021
Total Number of Cases: 730,946
( Up 3,670 since Oct.26; Up 9,683 since last Wednesday)
Total Number of Deaths: 12,147
( Up 64 since Oct.26; Up 200 since last Wednesday)
The current new case rate in Maricopa County is at 190 cases per 100,000 — the county remains in the “high transmission” category this week.
Last week at this time, the case rate was at 216 per 100,000. Helpful Links & Numbers to Know
For
medical questions related to COVID-19, call 844.542.8201.
For questions about
community resources such as food or housing or for employers with questions, dial 2-1-1 or visit ArizonaTogether or . ArizonaUnido
How is COVID-19 spreading in the community around schools? View the
. School COVID-19 Dashboard
Maricopa County is working with its partners to provide testing in communities around the Valley. Find
testing site information . here
People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of
symptoms reported — ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Learn about what to watch for and when to seek medical attention . here Find statewide information for Arizona here. Total number of cases and deaths are cumulative; Maricopa County data collection since January 22, 2020. Learn more here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.