Here are the numbers from Maricopa County Public Health for Oct. 20, 2021
Total Number of Cases: 721,263 (Up 1,237 since yesterday; Up 8,889 since last Wednesday)
Total Number of Deaths: 11,947 (Up 34 since yesterday; Up 181 since last Wednesday)
The current new case rate in Maricopa County is at 216 cases per 100,000 — the county remains in the “high transmission” category this week. Last week at this time, the case rate was at 250 per 100,000.
FDA Authorizes Booster Doses of Moderna, Johnson and Johnson
Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) acted to expand the use of a booster dose for COVID-19 vaccines in eligible populations. The FDA is amending the emergency use authorizations (EUA) for COVID-19 vaccines to allow for the use of a single booster dose as follows:
- The use of a single booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine that may be administered at least 6 months after completion of the primary series to individuals:
- 65 years of age and older
- 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19
- 18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure toSARS-CoV-2
- The use of a single booster dose of the Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) COVID-19 Vaccine may be administered at least 2 months after completion of the single-dose primary regimen to individuals 18 years of age and older.
- The use of each of the available COVID-19 vaccines as a heterologous (or “mix and match”) booster dose in eligible individuals following completion of primary vaccination with a different available COVID-19 vaccine.
- To clarify that a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine may be administered at least 6 months after completion of the primary series to individuals 18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2.
Recommendations will be provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) following a meeting of their Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, scheduled for Thursday, and once signed by the CDC director, rollout of boosters can begin.
FDA Advisory Committee Set to Review Pfizer Vaccine for Children Ages 5-11
After receiving a request from Pfizer Oct. 7 to amend its emergency use authorization to allow the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 through 11 years of age, the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) scheduled an advisory committee meeting for Oct. 26 to inform the agency’s decision-making.
Find statewide information for Arizona here.
Total number of cases and deaths are cumulative; Maricopa County data collection since January 22, 2020. Learn more here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.