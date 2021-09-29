Here are the numbers from Maricopa County Public Health for Sept. 29, 2021
Total Number of Cases: 690,850 (Up 2,160 since yesterday; Up 11,947 since last Wednesday)
Total Number of Deaths: 11,268 (Up 17 since yesterday; Up 158 since last Wednesday)
The current new case rate in Maricopa County is at 239 cases per 100,000 — the county remains in the “high transmission” category this week. Last week at this time, the case rate was 266 per 100,000.
After FDA/CDC Approval, Pfizer Booster Shot Rollout Begins
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine on Sept. 22 to allow for use of a single booster dose. After which, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), on Sept. 24, approved recommendations for Pfizer vaccine booster shots at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series for:
- individuals 65 years of age and older;
- individuals 18 through 64 years of age with underlying medical conditions and at high risk of severe COVID-19; and
- individuals 18 through 64 years of age whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19 including severe COVID-19.
Read the Arizona Department of Health Services’ Sept. 24 statement on booster shot availability and browse Maricopa County Public Health’s booster shot FAQs for more information.
No-Cost, Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing at PVCC
Paradise Valley Community College (PVCC), in partnership with Embry Health, is offering on-campus COVID-19 drive-through testing.
Testing is available on campus, Sept. 29–30, from 7am to 5pm, in the parking lot north of the A, J Buildings at 18401 N. 32nd St., Phoenix, 85032.
Appointments are required and are booked directly through Embry Health. All testing is zero patient cost to all, regardless of insurance. Get details and schedule an appointment.
For additional information about the PVCC testing site, visit www.paradisevalley.edu/calendars.
Find statewide information for Arizona here.
Total number of cases and deaths are cumulative; Maricopa County data collection since January 22, 2020. Learn more here.
