Here are the numbers from Maricopa County Public Health for Sept. 22, 2021
Total Number of Cases: 678,903 (Up 1,342 since yesterday; Up 10,752 since last Wednesday)
Total Number of Deaths: 11,268 (Up 34 since yesterday; Up 205 since last Wednesday)
The current new case rate in Maricopa County is at 266 cases per 100,000 — the county remains in the “high transmission” category this week. Last week at this time, the case rate was 271 per 100,000.
FDA Authorizes Booster Dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for Certain Populations
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Sept. 22 to allow for use of a single booster dose, to be administered at least six months after completion of the primary series in:
- individuals 65 years of age and older;
- individuals 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19; and
- individuals 18 through 64 years of age whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19 including severe COVID-19.
Today’s authorization applies only to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. READ more about today’s FDA announcement.
Scottsdale To Host Free Walk-In Vaccination Pop-Up, Sept. 23
Those eligible who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccine or need their second dose can attend this event from 2:30–6pm, Thursday, Sept. 23, at Eldorado Park Community Center, 2311 N. Miller Rd.
The city is partnering with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, who will administer the Pfizer vaccine — which is approved for ages 12 and up — and a limited number of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Scottsdale will host a follow-up event Thursday, Oct. 14, for those needing the second dose. A signed parental consent form or parental accompaniment is required for those ages 12–17.
Visit www.scottsdaleaz.gov and search “COVID-19” or call 480.312.3111 for more information.
No-Cost, Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing at PVCC
Paradise Valley Community College (PVCC), in partnership with Embry Health, is offering on-campus COVID-19 drive-through testing.
Testing is available on campus, Sept. 22–29, from 7am to 5pm, in the parking lot north of the A, J Buildings at 18401 N. 32nd St., Phoenix, 85032.
Appointments are required and are booked directly through Embry Health. All testing is zero patient cost to all, regardless of insurance. Get details and schedule an appointment.
For additional information about the PVCC testing site, visit www.paradisevalley.edu/calendars.
Find statewide information for Arizona here.
Total number of cases and deaths are cumulative; Maricopa County data collection since January 22, 2020. Learn more here.
