Evernorth Care Group

From left: Jeff Holt, president and general manager; Jennifer Rapp, vice president; Kevin Ellis, D.O., chief medical officer and Arett Zartiaran, chief operating officer for Evernorth Care Group.

 Evernorth Care Group|Submitted

Cigna Medical Group has changed its name to Evernorth Care Group as part of Cigna’s new health services business Evernorth. In addition, Evernorth Care Group will begin expanding access to its healthcare services to more people in the community through partnership with additional health plans.  

“We are excited to introduce our new name to the community where we have been providing healthcare services for over 50 years,” said Jeff Holt, president and general manager for Evernorth Care Group. “Improving access to affordable, high quality healthcare has never been more important. We look forward to serving more people and partnering across Evernorth to offer a wider range of health services, including home care and enhanced digital capabilities, to our patients.”

Evernorth Care Group is nationally recognized for high quality care and service with a 96% patient satisfaction rating. The group includes 20 healthcare centers located across the Valley providing primary, specialty, urgent care and virtual care, as well as onsite pharmacies, vision and hearing centers, lab services and an outpatient surgery center. Patients will continue to receive the same trusted care and service they’ve come to know from the same doctors and care teams, and will continue to have access to Evernorth Care Group as an in-network provider for Cigna insurance plans.

In celebration, there was a name unveiling ceremony yesterday, Sept. 1, at the Phoenix Central Multi-Specialty Center and Urgent Care in Phoenix. Signage on the 20 healthcare center buildings will begin to change to Evernorth Care Group later this month.

In support of the health and well-being of the community, Evernorth Care Group will have a school supply and snack drive throughout the month of September at all of its centers. Employees and patients can donate supplies and snacks that will be provided to students and families at Title 1 schools across the Valley through a partnership with Homeless Engagement Lift Partnership (HELP).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you