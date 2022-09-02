The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
* Until 530 PM MST.
* At 447 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of
Black Canyon City, or 14 miles northeast of New River, moving
southwest at 20 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
New River.
This includes AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 229 and 241.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
531 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
IN ARIZONA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES
IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARIZONA
MARICOPA
IN SOUTHEAST ARIZONA
PINAL
IN WEST CENTRAL ARIZONA
LA PAZ
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF APACHE JUNCTION, BRENDA,
CACTUS FOREST, CASA GRANDE, ELOY, FLORENCE, HARCUVAR, MESA,
PARKER, PHOENIX, QUARTZSITE, SALOME, VICKSBURG,
AND VICKSBURG JUNCTION.
...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE
PHOENIX METRO AREA SUNDAY...
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Phoenix Metro Area on Sunday.
This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.
Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory
problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.
You are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.
For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/phoenix or call 602-771-2300.
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM MST THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY
TO 8 PM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in
blowing dust expected.
* WHERE...The Northwest Valley of the Phoenix Metro Area,
Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North
Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, The East Valley
of the Phoenix Metro Area, South Mountain/Ahwatukee and
Southeast Valley/Queen Creek.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility. Freeways most likely to be affected include the 202
San Tan, 202 South Mountain, 101 Pima, 303, and I-10.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter
blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it
approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your
vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your
foot off the brake pedal.
Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
&&
