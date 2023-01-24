More than 63,000 Maricopa County women are living in poverty. Now, more than ever, we need to make Live & Learn, a local nonprofit organization that offers women a two-year, individualized pathway out of poverty, available in our community.
Support focuses on education, career training and employment while ensuring women receive the life-skills, financial literacy and access to healthcare required to thrive.
The majority of the women in the program are single mothers and are struggling to provide for their children. A mother's income directly correlates to her child's life-long health, happiness and income. Left unchecked, poverty rates grow with each generation.
Live & Learn helps women in poverty break the cycle of generational poverty. Within two years, 85% of the women earn a degree or certification in a field with high employment demand. The women secure a stable job that offers them a good wage and they can then begin a professional career with the opportunity for advancement.
To raise much-needed money to support Live & Learn, the public is invited to attend a delicious and heart-warming “Brunch & Bubbly Fundraiser” on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon at Rita's Cantina Patio at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn, 5402 E. Lincoln Drive.
Ian Schwartz, meteorologist from Channel 3’s “Arizona’s Family,” will be the distinguished emcee for this event. Tickets are $100 per person and sponsorship opportunities are available. By becoming sponsors, local businesses can show their employees, customers and the community that they are dedicated to empowering local women from diverse backgrounds.
The deadline to register for the Brunch & Bubbly Fundraiser is Friday, Jan. 27.
For more information, contact Iris Ortega at 602-815-2606 or visit liveandlearnaz.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.