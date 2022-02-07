Get ready for brighter smiles in a gentle and caring environment at the newly opened Dynamite Smiles Dentistry location. Dr. Saba Heday and her team add a personal touch to dentistry through individualized treatment plans and by carefully listening to patient concerns, all while taking a holistic well-being approach at their North Scottsdale office.
“We live and work in town and I am excited to bring my love of providing gentle and caring dentistry to my neighborhood,” says Dr. Heday. “I treat my patients like they are a part of my family.”
Local families can expect to receive comprehensive dental services, including cosmetic dentistry and specialized care such as obstructive sleep apnea evaluation and treatment, temporomandibular joint disorder (TMJ) treatments, veneers, Invisalign, oral cancer screenings, and more.
Dr. Heday’s practice promotes a calm and friendly environment, allowing patients to relax in what some may consider a usually stressful environment. They even offer noise cancelling headphones, hygienic weighted and non-weighted blankets, pillows, oral and IV sedation, and more to keep patients comfortable.
“When patients know they are in good hands in a trusting environment the best relationships are formed,” she explains.
The office also features the latest advances in treatment and technology through continuing education and state-of-the-art technology, including laser dentistry and digital 2D and 3D scans.
“We believe in taking a minimally invasive approach, solving difficult problems using the latest technology, and keeping ourselves informed of the latest research and technology available,” she says. “This helps us provide the most effective and conservative treatments for our patients.”
Dr. Heday, who has been in practice in the Valley since 2012, prides herself on taking an educated approach to solving difficult problems. An Arizona native, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering from Arizona State University, focusing on immunology. Her Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) comes from the University of California in San Francisco, followed by a residency in general practice at the San Diego Veteran Affairs Medical Center.
“I have earned a great appreciation for the sacrifices made by our men and women in uniform,” she says.
Dynamite Smiles Dentistry opened its doors on January 20 at a ribbon-cutting with the Carefree/Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce.
“We are so excited to bring our vision to North Scottsdale,” Dr. Heday shares. “We hope you’ll allow us to care for you at our beautiful new office soon.”
Dynamite Smiles Dentistry is located at 28190 N. Alma School Parkway, Suite 111, in Scottsdale. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 480.591.8111 or visit www.dynamitesmilesdentistry.com, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram @dynamitesmilesdentistry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.