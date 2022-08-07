The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Foundation for Community & Health Advancement has announced that it has opened its discretionary grant application window for organizations that are addressing the state’s most critical health challenges: mental health, substance use disorders, chronic health conditions and/or health equity.
“As a foundation, our role is to be a connector — to identify where there is a need and where we can work alongside organizations that are making an impact for Arizonans,” said Dr. Christine Wiggs, president and board chair for the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Foundation for Community & Health Advancement.
By focusing on Arizona’s key health challenges, the foundation aims to mobilize, uplift and advance the health of communities statewide. It will amplify its impact through cross-sector partnerships with trusted local organizations. Through its funding opportunities, the foundation can expand boots-on-the-ground efforts and invest in programs and applied research that improves well-being and addresses health disparities.
The foundation is accepting letters of interest now through Friday, Aug. 19. Organizations that are invited to submit a full application must do so by Sept. 16. Funding priority is given to proposals that request up to $25,000 in funding, expand publicly available resources, are scalable (or have the potential to increase systems-level capacity) and have a measurable impact. The grant term is one year, with a funding date of Wednesday, Nov. 30. To learn more about the grant opportunity and to submit a letter of interest, visit: azbluefoundation.org/grants/overview.
Additionally, on Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 10 to 11 a.m. MT, the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Foundation for Community & Health Advancement will host a free webinar for change makers who are working to create a healthier Arizona. During this one-hour Zoom session, Dr. Cady Berkel, an associate professor at Arizona State University, will share how community-academic partnerships can turn the promise of evidence-based mental health programs into action and impact. She will share examples of the community-engaged research taking place at Arizona State University’s REACH Institute to transform evidence-based preventive interventions into feasible and effective programs that fit within regular service delivery settings, including primary care, courts and schools. She will also offer suggestions and opportunities for community members who are interested in enhancing the real-world relevance of research findings through collaborative, community-academic partnerships. To learn more about this free webinar, and to RSVP, visit azbluefoundation.org.
