Now is the time to get your flu shot and to make sure your family has protection against the flu, according to Banner Health experts.
Halloween is a convenient deadline for everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated. Getting your flu shot by the end of October ensures protection as the flu season hits it peak.
“We honestly don’t know what to expect this flu season. Your best strategy is to get a flu shot now," said Dr. Devin Minior, physician executive at Banner Urgent Care.
Banner Urgent Care is providing flu shots and treating people diagnosed with the flu at its Arizona locations.
So far, Arizona flu cases are running higher than the five-year average, according to recent Arizona Department of Health Services reports.
In Arizona, flu season usually begins in October and continues through May, with 5% to 20% of Arizonans getting the flu. Among those people, more than 4,000 are hospitalized from flu complications and about 700 die from the illness.
Public health experts are concerned about this year’s flu season starting earlier and being more severe. This year, Australia had its worst flu season in five years and is considered a reliable predictor of what can happen in the United States.
“It’s really a season of unknowns. The one thing we do know is that flu shots offer your best protection against getting the flu," Minior said.
Annual flu vaccines are especially important for the following groups:
- Children ages 6 months to 4 years.
- Adults 50 years and older.
- Nursing home residents.
- People with underlying health conditions, such as heart disease and lung disease.
- People who are immunosuppressed and those who are pregnant.
Banner Urgent Care provides flu shots in a safe environment and follows CDC recommendations, including masking, pre-screening patients for COVID-19 symptoms and limiting facility access.
“We know that many people won’t be able to get their vaccine at their workplace this year. We want people to be assured that we are offering them a safe place to get their vaccination," Minior said.
Flu shots are available at Banner Urgent Care clinics, with no copay fee with most health insurances.
Visit urgentcare.bannerhealth.com to schedule your flu shot.
Banner Urgent Care provides a close, convenient and affordable treatment option for patients with non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries such as cold and flu; ear, eye and throat infections; fevers; skin rashes; and sprains, strains and lacerations. Banner Urgent Care is open every day of the year and accepts most insurance plans. For more information, locations and hours of operation, visit BannerHealth.com/urgentcare.
