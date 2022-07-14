Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES... At 931 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have ended across the warned area. However, between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen early this evening. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Kaka. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE PHOENIX METRO AREA THROUGH FRIDAY... The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has extended an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Phoenix Metro Area through Friday. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. You are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day. For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/phoenix or call 602-771-2300.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 1015 PM MST. * At 917 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from Palo Verde to near Luke AFB to Youngtown, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways... AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 88 and 135. US Highway 60 between mile markers 122 and 150. AZ Route 101 between mile markers 2 and 12. Locations impacted include... Glendale, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, El Mirage, Tolleson, Youngtown, Tonopah, Sun City West, Waddell, Cashion, Circle City, Sun City and Wittmann. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE! &&