After opening Right at Home Arcadia in 2019, Christian Slagle has expanded his business footprint in the community and will begin offering in-home senior care services throughout Scottsdale, Paradise Valley and Fountain Hills.
Right at Home employs professionally trained caregivers to provide care and assistance to seniors and adults with disabilities who wish to remain in the comfort and safety of their own home or current living arrangement. With more than 600 locations in eight countries, Right at Home has become one of the world’s largest in-home care franchises.
Slagle moved to Phoenix to attend Arizona State University where he achieved a bachelor’s degree in business marketing. After graduating, he began a career in the travel industry. He worked for America West Airlines, which eventually became American Airlines. Slagle left America West in 1992 but remained in the travel industry until 2018.
A former co-worker first introduced him to Right at Home, but it wasn’t until his dad got sick that Slagle realized the true need for the services that Right at Home offered.
“I watched how hard it was for my parents to move out of their home and uproot their lives due to care needs and thought, there has to be a better way,” Slagle said.
Now, he is making a difference in the community and helping seniors age safely in place with the expanding of Right at Home into Scottsdale, Paradise Valley and Fountain Hills.
“As the baby boomer generation reaches its senior years, we’re seeing an increased demand for quality in-home health care services across the country, and the Phoenix area market is no exception,” said Right at Home President and CEO Margaret Haynes. “These are fantastic communities, and Christian and his team are dedicated to supporting the many families here.”
When the COVID-19 crisis struck in 2020, Right at Home was quickly deemed an essential business, making the brand one of the few businesses to not only maintain its existing customer base, but to also take on new clients throughout the pandemic.
Now, the brand is leveraging that momentum to bring its best-in-class in-home health care services to families in new markets across the country, including Scottsdale and surrounding areas.
For more information on Right at Home, visit rightathome.net.
