On Monday, Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) announced a new state COVID-19 vaccination site serving the North Valley area will open at WestWorld, the Scottsdale exhibition center, on Thursday, April 22.
ADHS, Cigna and the City of Scottsdale are among those partnering to open the indoor site offering 3,000–4,000 appointments per day initially and operating from 7am to 5pm. It will have the capacity to offer 10,000 appointments a day.
“With its freeway access, proximity to tribal communities, and extensive indoor facilities, WestWorld is an ideal location for expanding the footprint of state-run vaccination sites in the region,” said ADHS director Dr. Cara Christ.
Cigna will handle day-to-day operation of the site, including clinical staffing and pharmacy services.
Other partners in the WestWorld site are the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, and the City of Scottsdale, which is providing the facility for use as a vaccination site through June 30.
“Widespread vaccination is one of the most important steps we can take, a step toward returning to the people and the places we love,” said Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega. “We support this historic effort, and we hope to see many thousands of our friends and neighbors getting vaccinated here soon.”
This new vaccination site is one of a number of changes ADHS will make to continue vaccination momentum while transitioning away from outdoor sites as temperatures heat up:
- This week, the drive-thru State Farm Stadium site will begin operating between 5pm and 9am, shifting from 24/7 operation while continuing a collaboration with the Arizona Cardinals and Glendale. This site has administered nearly 700,000 doses since opening Jan. 11. ADHS is transitioning the State Farm Stadium vaccination site to the Gila River Arena indoor location on April 23.
- An east Mesa distribution center operated by Dexcom opened April 5 as the first state-run indoor drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site, replacing the outdoor site at Chandler-Gilbert Community College.
- An indoor vaccination site at Yuma Civic Center transitioned to a state operation on Monday, March 29, with 8,000 appointments per week initially and capacity for 4,000 appointments a day.
At 11am every Friday, ADHS makes appointments available at state-run sites of the following week. Registration for these and many other sites is available at podvaccine.azdhs.gov or by calling 844.542.8201 between 8am and 5pm, seven days a week. Both resources offer assistance in English and Spanish.
Information about all vaccination sites across Arizona can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine.
To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination, visit azdhs.gov/COVID19Vaccines.
